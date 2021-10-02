https://ria.ru/20210210/perry-1596737552.html

Katy Perry shares what was the best decision in her life

Katy Perry told what decision was the best in her life – Russia news today

Katy Perry shares what was the best decision in her life

American singer Katy Perry told the TV show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" That she considers the decision to become a mother the best in her life.

MOSCOW, February 10 – RIA Novosti. American singer Katy Perry told in the TV show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” That she considers the decision to become a mother to be the best in her life. In August 2020, she gave birth to a daughter, Daisy Dove, from her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom. The singer admitted that at first she didn’t want to hear anything about the children of the groom and his ex-wife supermodel Miranda Kerr, but then she realized that “all these stories helped a lot “. Perry also said that Bloom was there during the birth: “He was very supportive. He was just great because he just held my hand and looked into my eyes.” According to the performer, he filmed the birth on camera.

