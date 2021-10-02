Khabib: I hope Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham don’t mind that I got number 7

Former UFC lightweight champion Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov responded by visiting Old Trafford Stadium and receiving a Manchester United shirt.

“It is a great honor for me to visit this legendary stadium at the invitation of the legendary football club Manchester United. Thank you for your hospitality. I hope Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham will not mind that I got number 7. I’m not going to lose this T-shirt, so I will hang it on the wall in a frame, in the most conspicuous place in my house, “wrote Nurmagomedov on his Instagram “.

Khabib spent 29 fights in his career and did not suffer a single defeat. Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from MMA in October 2020, immediately after defeating Justin Gaethje. While in the octagon, Nurmagomedov said that this battle was his last. Then Khabib said that he had promised his mother not to fight again after the death of his father and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. After that, UFC President Dana White repeatedly tried to persuade Khabib to return, but he rejected all offers.