Kim Kardashian and Kanye West caught together in the middle of a divorce – details – Glamor – tsn.ua

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye Westwhich is veiled confessed to treason wife, against the backdrop of a divorce, had dinner together.

So, the paparazzi caught them in the popular Nobu sushi restaurant in Malibu. In the photo, which was published by the edition of Page Six, it can be seen that the exes did spend time together. According to the message, Kim and Kanye, along with friends, were at the restaurant for several hours, and then drove from the institution in a Rolls-Royce car.

Interestingly, this is not the first time the exes have spent time together since announcing the breakup. In August, they were already seen in one of the eateries in Malibu, and after that Kim came to support the ex at his concert in Chicago.

Note that for the first time information about the problems in the married life of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West began to appear in the media in early 2020, when West was running for the presidency of the United States. During his first meeting with voters, the rapper told how he asked Kim to have an abortion when she was pregnant with her first child. They say that finally Kardashian made the decision to divorce after the artist pissed on a Grammy statuette…

In February this year, the media reported that Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce with Kanye West. In April, it became known that West was seeking joint custody of their four children with the Kardashians. He has also already submitted his answer to the request for divorce. In June, the tear-stained Kim Kardashian for the first time in public commented on the divorce with Kanye West. The star also explained which woman should be next to him.

