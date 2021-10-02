https://ria.ru/20210827/kardashyan-1747508705.html
Kim Kardashian appeared at the Kanye West concert in a wedding dress
Kim Kardashian appeared at the Kanye West concert in a wedding dress – Russia news today
Kim Kardashian appeared at the Kanye West concert in a wedding dress
Kanye West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian appeared at the presentation of his album Donda in a wedding dress, reports TMZ portal. She took the stage during … RIA Novosti, 08/30/2021
2021-08-27T15: 11
2021-08-27T15: 11
2021-08-30T10: 30
showbiz
fashion
Chicago
marilyn manson (brian warner)
kimberly kardashian
kanye west
balenciaga
celebrities
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155957/37/1559573760_0 0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_00a0feaf0e92c3b62cfdc2bd85eb7584.jpg
MOSCOW, August 27 – RIA Novosti. Kanye West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian appeared at the presentation of his album Donda in a wedding dress, reports TMZ portal. She took the stage during the closing song, No Child Left Behind, which was unveiled on August 26 in Chicago. Kardashian appeared in a Balenciaga dress against the backdrop of the rapper’s parental home. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye this year after seven years of marriage. Despite the spectacular appearance at the concert, according to the portal, the couple is not going to reunite. However, the ex-spouses plan to keep in touch for the sake of the children. “Kim was happy to do it for Kanye and the event that means so much to him,” TMZ reports. Other star guests at the event also attended Marilyn Manson. Previously, Kardashian said that the reason for the divorce. with the rapper is that he is constantly not there.
https://ria.ru/20210825/kane-1747148501.html
Chicago
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155957/37/1559573760_341-0:3070:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9ff6e96cadbccb1fb5b8d26713100fca.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
fashion, chicago, marilyn manson (brian warner), kimberly kardashian, kanye west, balenciaga, celebrities, culture news, music