https://ria.ru/20210827/kardashyan-1747508705.html

Kim Kardashian appeared at the Kanye West concert in a wedding dress

Kim Kardashian appeared at the Kanye West concert in a wedding dress – Russia news today

Kim Kardashian appeared at the Kanye West concert in a wedding dress

Kanye West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian appeared at the presentation of his album Donda in a wedding dress, reports TMZ portal. She took the stage during … RIA Novosti, 08/30/2021

2021-08-27T15: 11

2021-08-27T15: 11

2021-08-30T10: 30

showbiz

fashion

Chicago

marilyn manson (brian warner)

kimberly kardashian

kanye west

balenciaga

celebrities

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155957/37/1559573760_0 0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_00a0feaf0e92c3b62cfdc2bd85eb7584.jpg

MOSCOW, August 27 – RIA Novosti. Kanye West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian appeared at the presentation of his album Donda in a wedding dress, reports TMZ portal. She took the stage during the closing song, No Child Left Behind, which was unveiled on August 26 in Chicago. Kardashian appeared in a Balenciaga dress against the backdrop of the rapper’s parental home. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye this year after seven years of marriage. Despite the spectacular appearance at the concert, according to the portal, the couple is not going to reunite. However, the ex-spouses plan to keep in touch for the sake of the children. “Kim was happy to do it for Kanye and the event that means so much to him,” TMZ reports. Other star guests at the event also attended Marilyn Manson. Previously, Kardashian said that the reason for the divorce. with the rapper is that he is constantly not there.

https://ria.ru/20210825/kane-1747148501.html

Chicago

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155957/37/1559573760_341-0:3070:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9ff6e96cadbccb1fb5b8d26713100fca.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

fashion, chicago, marilyn manson (brian warner), kimberly kardashian, kanye west, balenciaga, celebrities, culture news, music