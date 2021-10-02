Kim Kardashian shared nostalgic footage

The TV star published her own photos fifteen years ago in honor of an important event.





Kim Kardashian decided to originally congratulate her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovich on her birthday. On the eve of the 38th birthday of a friend, Kim posted their joint pictures from different years to show how they both have changed during this time. In the earliest photo, Kardashian and Dedivanovich are strikingly different from their current selves: Kim is captured without her signature makeup and in a rather relaxed image, and Mario with a clean-shaven face looks very young.

Under one of the shots, Kardashian left a congratulation addressed to the makeup artist: “My God, you are so old! LOL However, like a wonderful wine … I love you. Happy Birthday.” Kim also shared some funny behind-the-scenes videos. On one of them, Mario obviously decided to play a trick on his model and deliberately ruined the already finished makeup, leaving a bright fingerprint on Kim’s cheek, stained with eyeshadow.

Kardashian and Dedivanovich met when a friend of Mario persuaded him to prepare Kim for the shoot for the cover of Social Life magazine. According to the makeup artist, he fell in love with the girl’s face at first sight. “From an aesthetic point of view, she is my ideal of beauty. I am madly attracted to her face, she is gorgeous,” Dedivanovich admitted in one of his interviews. After the first meeting, Kim again and again asked Mario to work with her, then they began to travel together. Ultimately, Dedivanovich became not only the star’s personal makeup artist, but also her close friend.