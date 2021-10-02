https://sputnik-georgia.ru/20211002/kristen-styuart-v-bayopike-o-ledi-di-raskryla-obstoyatelstva-gibeli-printsessy–259975950.html
Kristen Stewart in a biopic about Lady Di revealed the circumstances of the death of the princess
TBILISI, October 2 – Sputnik. The first official trailer for the controversial drama “Spencer: The Story of Princess Diana”, which has already made a lot of noise, has appeared. Actress Kristen Stewart, who plays the lead role of Lady Dee in the biopic, has revealed the circumstances of the death of one of the most famous personalities in the world. “She seemed to be alive.” : Kristen Stewart on Lady Dee’s presence on the set of the biopic “Spencer”>>> The plot of the film focuses on the events of 1991, when the marriage of the Princess of Wales to Prince Charles was bursting at the seams. In one episode, Stewart asks an ambiguous question: “Do you think the royal family will kill me?” Recall that after the death of Princess Diana in 1997, the version about the involvement of representatives of the royal family in her death was actively discussed. On the big screens, viewers will see the picture in November 2021. Fans are already looking forward to the film: “Kristen doesn’t look like herself. She completely reincarnated as Diana. A brilliant actress”, “She made me cry.” Stewart herself, who perfectly got used to her heroine and work, which is praised by many critics, previously noted that she was impressed by the work on the image of Princess Diana. “I often wonder what she would think about what is happening in the world now,” the actress quotes the Daily Mail. Read also: Subscribe to video news from Georgia on our YouTube channel.
