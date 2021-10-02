Kristen Stewart in a biopic revealed the circumstances of the death of Princess Diana

“Will the royal family kill me?”





The first official trailer for the upcoming drama “Spencer: The Story of Princess Diana” has appeared on the network and has already made a lot of noise. Kristen Stewart, who plays Lady Dee in the biopic, has revealed the circumstances of the death of one of the most popular people in the world.

The picture is dedicated to the events of 1991, when the marriage of the Princess of Wales with Prince Charles was on the verge of collapse. In one of the episodes, the performer of the role of Lady Dee asks an ambiguous question: “Do you think the royal family will kill me?” It is worth noting that after the death of Princess Diana in 1997, versions appeared about the involvement of representatives of the British monarchy in her death.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the premiere of the film, which will take place in November this year: “Kristen is not like herself. She completely reincarnated as Diana. A brilliant actress “,” She made me cry. ” Stewart herself previously noted that she was impressed by the work on the image of Princess Diana. “I often wonder what she would think about what is happening in the world now,” the Daily Mail quotes the actress.