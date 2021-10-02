Kristen Stewart with her lover Dylan Meyer shopping in Los Angeles

Kristen Stewart / Dylan Meyer

Yesterday, the paparazzi filmed 30-year-old actress Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Dylan Meyer in downtown Los Angeles. In Los Feliz, a couple came to buy food from a pet store for their dog named Cole.

In public, the girls appeared in similar images, and they even picked up almost the same protective equipment – Kristen and Dylan preferred bandanas to medical masks: the actress chose blue, and the screenwriter chose red.



Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart

Having bought food for their pet, the girls left together in the star’s car to her house nearby.

Personal relationships do not interfere with the couple and work together. So, recently Stewart presented her short directorial (she also acted as a screenwriter) work – the film “Crickets”, filmed for the Homemade project for Netflix. Dylan also helped her to create the picture.

Stewart and Meyer have known each other for many years, and have been dating for over a year. According to the actress, she can’t wait to propose to her beloved.

I want this to be a smart decision, but I think good things happen quickly … I have a couple of ideas on how to propose. I think they are very cool

– she shared.



Kristen Stewart

Dylan Meyer