Krylia Sovetov footballer Chernov commented on the victory over Dynamo

Defender of Krylia Sovetov Nikita Chernov shared his impressions of the RPL round 10 match with Dynamo (1: 0).

“It is always pleasant to play with strong opponents: in such matches you can test both yourself and your level. We are comfortable playing with teams that play attacking. Yes, we ourselves love to play attack. I think the fans enjoyed the match.

In the last game against Zenit, when they took the lead, they wanted to play in a more organized defense. But in the end we lost … Now we needed glasses. We watched Nizhny’s match: they won, so they had to catch up.

We have analyzed the strengths and weaknesses of Dynamo. Today they showed the game that the coaching staff wants to see. There can be no questions for the guys about the game and dedication. In general, our matches with the leaders are similar to each other: we score first, but, unfortunately, it is not always possible to retain the advantage.

Pause for national teams? It’s OK. We were given four days off. Many will be able to spend time with loved ones, relax a little. Then we will prepare for Nizhny. Last year we played with them in the FNL: then it turned out well. But this time, of course, it will be a different game, “- said Chernov in an interview with the correspondent of” Championship “Ilya Nikulnikov.