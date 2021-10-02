Krylov criticized the game “Vanguard” and named the goal for the season

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Avangardcommented on the club’s game this season in the KHL.

“Of course, I don’t like the way Avangard is playing now. But I’m sure that we have a system, and it proved its worth last year. If beginners master it, then the picture will change for the better. those who do not accept it, we will make some managerial decisions.

Last December, the players fully adopted the Hartley system, and the appearance of Kovalchuk rallied the team. Then there was a difficult situation, which at one point was formed with a leader at the head, the puzzle was formed. It was a multifactorial story, the work of the coaching staff, the general manager and the emergence of a leader.

We talked with Kovalchuk last year, agreed on certain conditions. We fulfilled all agreements with each other, won the Cup, and after that we did not communicate. His departure is not a mystery to me. I know that he still wants to win the Stanley Cup, and he can be respected.

Why was it not possible to maintain the golden composition? Firstly, there is no culture of long-term contracts in the KHL, and all managers of the league need to reflect on this. Secondly, that lineup was in many ways at its peak. And some guys monetized this Gagarin Cup into their contracts in new clubs. Someone, like Chinakhov and Semyonov, unexpectedly left for the NHL for us. The same Kovalchuk is generally thinking about continuing his career.

Avangard has a goal – to win the second Gagarin Cup. Yes, at the same time we want to develop players, youth, but for this we have a club in the VHL, where you can grow and beat as much as you like, “Krylov said.