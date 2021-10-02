Kvartalnov: Voronkov is a serious player for Ak Bars, we all understand and tolerate

Ak Bars head coachsummed up the victorious match with CSKA (2: 1), and also appreciated the play of forward Dmitry Voronkov in the current season.

“The first period we started a little timidly, we missed the smashing attacks. But we played well in the second and third periods, as well as in the majority. It’s great. We go out in order to win, in every game, and whether it turns out or not is another question.

Bilyalov did not go with us on this trip. He is already ready, but there are certain moments that do not yet allow him to be even the second goalkeeper. Perhaps he will play in the next match. How did the team look in terms of physics after the game in Helsinki? It’s hard to judge. CSKA also played in three lines. Our condition is normal. Of course, you always want us to be fresh, but we have a very complicated calendar with an abundance of flights and transfers. When will Kirill Panyukov be released? I can not answer this question. He just started training.

Voronkov had a very difficult last season, but he played it well. And now he plays well, adding with every game. This is a very serious player for our team. Last year, he also didn’t score for a long time, but then it went bad. Nothing, we all understand and tolerate. As for his prospects in the national team, there are plenty of their own specialists.

Was Morozov offered to us? I do not remember. Maybe my memory is failing me? I can’t say anything about this. We have a group of guys born in 2002-2003 on our way now. And among them, the closest to the composition of Dimka Katelevsky. He played a lot in the VHL and got a good recommendation from there. I think that he will play in the next matches “, – the correspondent reports Kvartalnov AllHockey.Ru Vladislav Utkin.