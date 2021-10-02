Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone at the US Open finals in New York

Last Sunday, New York hosted not only one of the most important musical events, but also sports – the US Open Championship final. The 2021 US Open was won for the first time in his career by 25-year-old Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev. He is only the third Russian to win the title in the men’s Grand Slam tournament – previously achieved by Evgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin.

Hundreds of spectators witnessed the tense game between Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic – the stands were surprisingly full, although, for example, the Olympic Games in Tokyo and other major sporting events have recently been held without a cheerleader. Among them were celebrities who rarely appear in public. The paparazzi managed to see in the crowd Leonardo DiCaprio, who came to watch the game with his girlfriend Camila Morrone.

If the 24-year-old model and actress did not hide from photographers and calmly watched what was happening on the court through sunglasses, sipping soda, then the Oscar winner and simply the idol of millions tried not to betray himself. Leo’s face was hidden under dark glasses, a visor from a cap, a gray mask, and he himself sat next to the edge of the podium, behind which he periodically hid.

Recall that 46-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio and 24-year-old Camila Morrone have been together for more than three years, but they still prefer not to advertise their romance in the media. They do not give comments on this matter, do not publish joint pictures on social networks, and do not appear on the red carpet as a couple. Although occasionally the paparazzi manage to photograph them together: for example, on the beach in Malibu in August last year.

Such secretive behavior led many to think that not everything is going smoothly in their relationship, and in recent months, American tabloids have even started talking about their possible separation (the famous meme adds fuel to the fire, which says that DiCaprio has never met a girl in his entire life over 25 years old). However, in June last year, a People magazine source said that, unlike many couples who broke up during the coronavirus pandemic, forced self-isolation had a positive effect on this couple.