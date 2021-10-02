Leonardo DiCaprio is seen on the beach with his father and lover. Photo!

They were accompanied by their favorite pet.





Leonardo DiCaprio











The other day, the 46-year-old actor was spotted on the beach in Malibu in the company of his closest people. Leonardo DiCaprio spent the last weekend in May, which was marked by Memorial Day in the United States, with his girlfriend Camila Morrone, father George and his wife Peggy Anne Farrar. The paparazzi also captured the adorable Siberian husky that the Oscar winner and his lover adopted last year.

For the first time, they started talking about Leo and Camila’s romance at the end of 2017, their acquaintance took place thanks to Al Pacino, an old friend of DiCaprio, who at that time was dating Morrone’s mother. Fans of the actor, who know his love for models, predicted the couple will soon part, but celebrities do not even think about parting. In 2020, they debuted on the Oscar red carpet, although they did not pose together.

Leonardo had the same long relationship only with German supermodel Gisele Bundchen – from 2000 to 2005. The actor also had affairs with Nina Agdal, Bar Refaeli and other beauties.