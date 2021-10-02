Lies of Kylie Jenner, MiG billionaire and the death of Tony Neck: the best texts of American Forbes in 2020

The Web of Lies Kylie Jenner, the billionaire fighter jet manager, and the tragedy of the last months of the life of former Zappos CEO Tony Shea – these are the stories of the richest people in the world, which were told by the journalists of the American Forbes this year. Here are the favorite Forbes USA articles on American billionaires and near-billionaires in 2020:

Last January, Kylie Jenner was praised for her successful sale of a majority stake in her company, Kylie Cosmetics, to the large cosmetics corporation Coty Inc. for $ 600 million. Forbes reporters Chase Peterson-Whithorn and Madeleine Berg found out the details of the deal and learned that Jenner’s team lied for years about the scale of her business.

Tony Shay died tragically in Connecticut in November in a fire. In the week after the death of the business guru, Forbes reporters Angel-Au Yung and David Jeans spoke to more than twenty of his close friends and colleagues and documented frightening details of how the life of the former Zappos CEO was crumbling.

In a rare interview, Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison, then number five on the list of the world’s richest people, spoke about the attitude towards the US president, the pandemic and the project to turn his own Hawaiian island into a laboratory for experiments in health and wellness using data.

Forbes journalist Giacomo Tognini told a unique success story: Jared Isaacman learned to program on his own and then created a payment system that, to everyone’s surprise, went public during the pandemic. And all this – after he made a small fortune training Air Force pilots.

Forbes journalist Madeleine Berg counted everything and told the amazing story of Tyler Perry’s incredibly successful film and television empire, which has long been ignored by the Hollywood elite.

