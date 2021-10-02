Liverpool predictions and bets

Liverpool – Manchester City: prediction and bets on the Premier League match on October 3, bookmaker odds, where to watch the broadcast

On October 3, Liverpool will play Manchester City in the 7th round of the England Championship. The video broadcast of the match will be shown online by OKKO Sport. The live broadcast of the meeting will begin at 18:30 Moscow time.

The Fonbet betting company considers the guests to be favorites. You can bet on the “townspeople” with a coefficient of 2.45, which is about 40% of the probability. Liverpool’s chances are estimated at 2.85 (34%), while a draw can be bet at 3.75 (26%).

Experts are confident that the match will be productive. You can bet on total goals over 2.5 with odds of 1.72, and on total under 2.5 – for 2.12.

If both teams score, the bet will play for 1.62. With the same odds of 2.30, you can bet on the fact that at least one team will not be able to hit the opponent’s goal.

Liverpool after 6 rounds tops the Premier League standings. The team won 4 matches and drew 2 matches. True, they failed to win in the last round: sparkling 3: 3 with Brentford. They managed to improve the mood in the Champions League: Jurgen Klopp’s team did not leave a stone unturned from Porto – 5: 1 away.

But Manchester City lost in the Champions League. The opponent, however, was much more serious – PSG. But in the championship in the last round, Pep Guardiola’s team defeated Chelsea 1-0 and is now just 1 point behind Liverpool. The winner of the match will thus lead the standings, while Chelsea will cheer for the draw.