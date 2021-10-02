Lokomotiv footballers defeated Zenit and won the Russian Cup

The final of the BETCITY Cup of Russia among women’s teams between Moscow Lokomotiv and St. Petersburg Zenit took place at the Solidarity Samara Arena.

The match ended with the victory of Lokomotiv – 1: 0.

The only goal was scored by Nelly Korovkina. She distinguished herself in the 3rd minute, closing with her head Alena Ruzina’s transfer from the right flank to the goalkeeper’s line. In this episode, Zenit goalkeeper Yulia Grichenko made a mistake, playing unsuccessfully at the exit.

Only spectators who were vaccinated against coronavirus or who had been ill were allowed to enter the stands of the stadium in Samara. The maximum arena limit is 1000 people.

The St. Petersburg women’s football team Zenit was founded on January 21, 2020. The club finished fifth in the last season of the Russian championship.

Lokomotiv, founded on February 28, 2018, twice became the silver medalist of the national championship (2019, 2020). Last season, the team won the Russian Cup, beating CSKA in the final (0: 0, on penalties – 4: 2).

During its fifteen-year history, the Zvezda-2005 team from Perm won the main trophy seven times in the Russian Cup. The same number of times the Russian Cup was won by Energia from Voronezh.

BETCITY Russian Cup. Women

The final

Lokomotiv – Zenit – 1: 0 (1: 0)

Goal: Korovkina, 3

