Lokomotiv is still a great team. She lacked charisma and experience against Lazio

Marko Nikolic needs time.

In recent years, Lokomotiv reasonably taught us that it is the most worthy national team in the European arena. Decently opposes the strongest, surprises with tactical preparations, fights and fights, and sometimes even clings to glasses. Alas, these are the realities of today’s “worthy” in our football. But this week Spartak beat the Italian championship leader Napoli in an amazing match, while Zenit won 4-0 in the Champions League. Lokomotiv also surprised in the meeting with Lazio, just again in its own way.

By the 8th minute of the match, the Romans realized that there was a passage yard on the left flank of the defense of the railroad workers, and they began to create chances there one after another. As a result, from the flank of Dmitry Rybchinsky, whom Alexis Beka-Beka “helped” only with cuts and passing the ball between his legs, Lazio created 8 (!) Chances to score. This route worked until the final whistle.

The gurus of football analysts will certainly be able to divide the match into certain segments, but for a simple fan, the game looked like an absolutely understandable whole without a glimmer of hope. The team was also solid, not ready in a particular match to confront the bright Lazio Maurizio Sarri. Sometimes a kind of Index Instat is quite indicative this time. Konstantin Maradishvili, the worst in Loko’s roster, has a score of 212, and the best, Pablo, has a score of 261. It is very compact, no one was particularly drawn out, but no one stood out.

Head coach Marko Nikolic rightly talks about the problems with the squad. He lost three main central defenders, and the forced transfer of Dmitry Barinov to the defense showed the unwillingness of the rest of the players in the middle of the field to play the game. Any team has bad matches, but you need a conditional Grzegorz Krychowiak, who will add fire.

Lokomotiv desperately lacked charisma and experience in Rome. Beka-Beka has the talent to become the new Manuel Fernandes or Lassana Diarra for Loko, but so far this is just a talent and a perspective. Tino Andjorin’s new top ten is still more reminiscent of David Mujiri, but not Dmitry Loskov. Tomorrow he can become really cool and cost 20 million euros, which are spelled out in the option to buy him out from Chelsea. But this is tomorrow, and Lokomotiv needs to play adequately today.

The rejuvenated Lokomotiv certainly remains a great team. But she has new weaknesses and new strengths. And it takes time to find them and rebuild a playing and controlled team.

Kirill Braido