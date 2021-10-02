Mads Mikkelsen talks about working on the new “Harry Potter”

Due to the scandal related to accusations of physical violence (in relation to ex-wife Amber Heard), Johnny Depp left the blockbuster “Fantastic Beasts 3”, which is another sequel to the Harry Potter film series. Replace Depp studio Warner Bros. suggested Mads Mikkelsen, familiar to the audience for roles in such films as “Casino Royale” and “Doctor Strange”. Mikkelsen, having read the script, said yes. And in a recent interview, he admitted that he wanted to talk about the film with Depp in order to better understand the character, but he did not dare to take this step.

Mads Mikkelsen in an interview with The Sunday Times:

“I got a call from the studio – obviously in a hurry. I liked the script, and I agreed. I know that many were unhappy with this decision, but it happens from time to time. I don’t know what exactly happened in Depp’s personal life, I don’t know, was it fair to replace him, because he lost his job. But I just knew that the show had to go on – and I would really like to talk to Johnny Depp on this topic, if I had the opportunity, but I’m not sure if he needs it “.

The villainous Gellert Grindelwald, previously played by Johnny Depp and now played by Mads Mikkelsen, was first seen in the finale of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. In the sequel, called Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the character was developed. Apparently, J.K. Rowling, who personally wrote the scripts for the two films already released on the screens and for the filmed triquel, had big plans for this villain (five parts are planned for the film series). Considering that Mikkelsen had to replace Depp already in the middle of the journey, the actor needed to come up with an image for the new version of Grindelwald so that he would not cause rejection among fans.

“I consider Depp a skillful actor, so copying him would be creative suicide for me. number and appearance, but to find out if this is a successful image, you will have to wait for the premiere next year. “

Originally the third part of “Fantastic Beasts” was planned to be released in February 2020, but the script was ready only by November 2019. The film entered the cinema grid in November 2021, but the pandemic and Johnny Depp’s dismissal forced Warner Bros. postpone the release – now for the summer of 2022.