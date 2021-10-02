Manchester United 1-1 Everton, video goals, match highlights, 2 October 2021, Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo became only the fifth player in history to play 200 or more matches in two different top leagues (in his case, the Premier League and Primera). Suggesting to name four others would be a good quiz assignment, but we’ll just say it’s Fernando Torres (major leagues of England and Spain), Hugo Lloris (France and England), Kevin Gameiro (Spain and France) as well as teammate Ronaldo Edinson Cavani (France and Italy).

The season of the English Premier League has become even more spectacular with Okko. Broadcasts of matches, as well as games of the Spanish Example and the Italian Cup, analytical programs and reviews are now available by subscription “Okko Football” – the first 7 days for 1 ruble.

Cavani started the match at the base, while Ronaldo, having scored five goals in the first five games since his return, was on the bench. This decision Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is explained by a complex schedule, which even before the game said:

“Absolutely no explanation – well, this is TV. No common sense. Last year in Turkey we had the same scenario. Chelsea and I played on Wednesday night. So it was easy to play on Sunday, and Liverpool and Man City on Saturday. Common sense, it seems, may not be so commonplace. “

In the absence of Ronaldo, not only Cavani played in front, but also Anthony Martial – they made a beautiful goal. Cavani distracted attention Michael Keane, and Martial responded to the penetrating transmission Bruno Fernandes and struck the goalkeeper with a blow to the near one:

“Manchester United” before the break could concede (David de Gea did an excellent job with long-range strike Demaray Gray), but could have scored more than one goal. Ronaldo appeared at the beginning of the second half – and conceded shortly after his release. A corner kick at Everton’s goal led to his own quick counterattack, during which Fred managed to lose the fight twice. Gray, Abdoulaye Dukure and Endros Townsend played well the majority in the counterattack:

Moreover, Townsend allowed himself to celebrate the goal exactly in the style of Ronaldo, taking the proprietary stance.

“You know, no disrespect, this guy is my idol. I grew up watching him, spending hours on the training field trying to replicate his moves. Perhaps I should have spent more time celebrating. It was more of a tribute to Cristiano, ”Townsend admitted after the match.

With an equal score, Ronaldo had one chance, but did not get into the far corner. Everton could have won, but Tom Davis instead of hitting when leaving two in one, I decided to give the transfer to Yerri Minu offside. In the end, Manchester United did not create a single really dangerous moment – Paul Pogba purely in class, I almost spun the ball into the far top corner, but it was the team interactions that left much to be desired.

It is unlikely that Cristiano saw his anniversary match in the Premier League just like that.