Manchester United avoided a second consecutive defeat in the Premier League due to a canceled goal :: Football :: RBC Sport

The match against Everton ended with the score 1: 1. For the first time, Ronaldo did not make the starting lineup for the Premier League match, he came on as a substitute, but could not distinguish himself with effective actions

Manchester United failed to beat Everton in the English Premier League (Premier League) match. The meeting took place at Old Trafford and ended with the score 1: 1.

The scoring was opened by Anthony Martial, who distinguished himself at the end of the first half after a pass from Bruno Fernandes. After the break, Endros Townsend took advantage of Manchester’s unsuccessful corner kick to equalize with the ball from Abdoulaye Dukure.

In the 85th minute of the meeting, Jerry Mina scored the second goal for Everton, but after watching the VAR, the main referee of the meeting decided to cancel the goal, as he recorded an offside position.

For the first time since returning to the club, Manchester striker Cristiano Ronaldo did not make the starting lineup for a Premier League match. He came on as a substitute in the second half, but did not score with effective actions.

Due to the fact that Manchester did not manage to win, the team lost the opportunity to return to the first line. The team is in second place with 14 points in seven games. At the same time, in the last round, the team lost to Aston Villa (0: 1).

Everton climbed to third place in the standings, the team also earned 14 points since the start of the season.

The match was attended by the former UFC champion Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov. The club presented the athlete with a personalized club football.