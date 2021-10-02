Manchester United – Everton. Forecast and rate for 1.73 on the Premier League / Today at 14:30

Manchester United will play at home against Everton in round seven of the English Championship. The match will take place on October 2, beginning at 14:30 Moscow time. Manchester United – Everton: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

“Manchester United”

Manchester United are one of five teams that have 13 points each after six rounds. Taking into account additional indicators, the “red devils” are in the fourth place in the standings.

September as a whole turned out to be very difficult for Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer’s team. There was a defeat against the Young Boys in the first round of the Champions League, and a departure from the English League Cup.





In addition, in the previous round of the Premier League “MJ” lost at home to Aston Villa (0: 3). The team has three defeats in five recent matches.

In the middle of the week, Manchester United had a tough match against Villarreal in the Champions League. The Spaniards scored first, but the Red Devils still put the squeeze on their opponents. The winning goal in the last minute was scored by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Everton

Everton, like Manchester United, also scored 13 points and is ranked fifth in the table.

Despite the doubts that were associated with the appointment of Rafael Benitez as head coach, Everton started well in the new season.

In the previous six rounds, Benitez’s team won four wins and suffered only one defeat. Last week, “toffee” confidently dealt with “Norwich”.

All predictions for the Premier League

Interestingly, five matches out of six Everton scored at least two goals. The only exception was the meeting with Aston Villa, which ended in a defeat with a score of 0: 3.

Forecast and rate

You can bet on Manchester United at 1.54, the bookmakers are offering a draw in this match at 4.55, and Everton’s victory at 7.50.

The home coefficient is understated in this case. “Manchester United” now does not look so convincing that one could safely bet his victory.

Bid – Everton’s goal for 1.73… Solskjaer has not yet managed to build a reliable defense, his team conceded in almost all matches of the current season.

You can also consider rate for the total of the second half over 1.5 per 2.01…