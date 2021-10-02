Marvel plans to return Nicolas Cage to the role of Ghost Rider

According to insider Roger Norvell, Marvel Studio is ready to invite Nicolas Cage to the image of the Ghost Rider. The character wants to be presented episodically in the sequel to “Doctor Strange” (“The Multiverse of Madness”).

Earlier, some sources talked about a possible participation in the role of Keanu Reeves. Johnny Blaze first received his first solo film from Sony in 2007, followed by a sequel in 2012. Both “Racers” barely paid off at the worldwide box office and were crushed by critics.

Norvell also mentioned that several versions of the Captain Britain Corps can be seen in the second Strange. Charlie Hunnam, Henry Cavill and Hayley Atwell are allegedly being cast in their roles. Filming of Strange is now temporarily halted in London due to the ongoing pandemic.

In early January, Cage hosted his own mate show on Netflix. The actor’s upcoming projects include the indie horror “Willie’s Wonderland”, the meta-comedy “Unbearable Burden of Enormous Talent” (as himself) and the CBS series about tiger breeder Joe Exotic.

Source: We Got This Covered