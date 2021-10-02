Matt Damon on the verge of divorce

The family of Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso is considered one of the strongest couples in Hollywood and for good reason: the couple have been married since 2005 and have a daughter, Luciana, from their first marriage and three common children. And you can even write a fairy tale about the history of their acquaintance: Matt’s future wife worked in a bar, where the actor saw her and fell in love.

But it seems that the last year for the couple turned out to be not easy, and Western tabloids even predict an imminent divorce for them.

The fact is that even last year, rumors began to appear about their omissions. True, they could be understood – then the quarantine played a cruel joke with many families. But the rumors were fueled by the sale of their family nest in the Pacific Palisades, which Luciana put up for sale. However, at the beginning of 2021, understanding reigned in Matt’s family, and those close to the couple reported that their relationship with his wife had improved.

But now Damon was again noticed without an engagement end, and the media were full of news about Matt’s separation from Luciana. In addition, according to insiders, the actor’s constant absence from home added fuel to the fire. Like, Matt often disappeared from his friend Ben Affleck, whom he consoled after his break with Ana de Armas.

And although there was no official confirmation of this sad news yet, the alarm has already sounded on the Web!