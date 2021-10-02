Matt Damon talks about working on the script for “The Last Duel” with Ben Affleck

©

The film is set in France in the XIV century. In the story, the knight (Damon) challenges his squire (Adam Driver) to a duel after his wife (Jody Comer) accuses the squire of rape. Ben Affleck also plays the role of the Earl, under the command of the Knight of Damon. Director Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel will premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September.

“This is a story about perspective“Damon said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.”So there are two knights, and there is Lady Margaret. Ben and I wrote a masculine perspective, and Nicole Holofsener wrote a feminine perspective. This is a kind of film architecture“.

Damon and Affleck have already worked together on the screenplay for 1997’s Good Will Hunting, directed by Gus Van Sant, in which they also starred. “We didn’t really understand the structure at the time of writing Good Will Hunting, so we wrote thousands of pages. ” continues Damon. – “We thought, “What if this happened?” And then we just wrote different scenes. So we had all these scattered scenes, and then we tried to put them together into something like a movie.“.

Damon has also co-written other Van Sant films, 2002’s Jerry and 2012’s Promised Land, both of which he also starred. The first film also stars Affleck’s brother Casey, who co-wrote the script with Damon. He added: “Having made films for 30 years, we really learned a thing or two about structure, and the process went much faster. And so I think that in the future we will write a lot more, simply because it turned out to be not as laborious as we thought. It was actually a lot of fun.“.

Damon’s other upcoming films include Silent Pool, a crime drama based on the story of Amanda Knox, and Thor: Love and Thunder, starring an Asgardian actor playing Loki. The film “The Last Duel” will be released on October 15th.