Matt Damon has been married for 16 years – he is married to Argentine Luciana Bossan Barroso. During this time, the spouses had 3 daughters, but Damon has to raise four girls (three relatives and a daughter of the wife from her first marriage, who is 22 years old). The middle daughter Isabella is now 15 years old, but she is already smart beyond her years. In an interview with CBS Morning, Matt Damon admitted that it is Isabella who brings him down to earth. The girl is struggling with her father’s stellar illness in an interesting way – she simply does not watch films with his participation. Moreover, the louder and more successful the prime minister, the louder Isabella protests.

Matt Damon in an interview with CBS Morning:

“Isabella doesn’t watch my films because they might seem good to her. She just likes to piss me off!”

The actor cited as an example a conversation with his daughter about the movie “The Great Wall” (one of the most expensive Chinese films in the history of cinema). As Damon explained, Isabella simply refers to the film as “The Wall,” even though there is another word in the title – “great.” But Isabella objects to her father that in fact there is nothing great in the film at all.

The next film to feature Matt Damon, Still Water, will be released in the fall of 2021. In early July, the film by director Tom McCarthy was shown at the Cannes Film Festival, where she was greeted with a standing ovation.