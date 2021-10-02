Meryl Streep and Rashida Jones to produce a documentary on the sex industry

Actress and screenwriter Sarah Jones is working on the documentary Sell / Buy / Date, which explores “one of the most important areas of race, feminism, power and economics in today’s cultural climate: the sex industry.” Writes about this The Hollywood Reporter.

The project will be executive produced by Meryl Streep, Laverne Cox and Rashida Jones, who was recently featured in Sofia Coppola’s The Last Straw.

“Sell / Buy / Date” will be a kind of sequel to Sarah Jones’s solo show of the same name, in which she reincarnated as a variety of characters to show the attitude of people towards the sex industry.

“Early in my career, I ended up in a prison on Rikers Island, where I taught poetry to teenage girls in prison — not an easy base for the humor that made me famous. Many of these girls were arrested at the age of fourteen on charges of prostitution. I remember thinking: “How can children who have not yet reached the age to drive or vote, go to jail for such a crime?” – she said.

For the documentary, Sarah Jones will interact with sex workers and their clients, as well as celebrities and experts. Filming will begin in March 2021 and will take place in New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Previously, singer FKA Twigs spoke out in support of sex workers.