Met Gala Ball 2021. Top Brightest Couples Event

Celebrity outfits are always in the spotlight at the Met Gala. But celebrities who came in pairs are always interesting

At the Met Gala 2021, a lot of interesting things happened, they are still discussing the black total bow of Kim Kardashian, and the dress of Billie Eilish, who previously did not wear dresses in principle, but celebrities who came in pairs to the main fashion event of the year also received attention.

For the first time, Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky were released as a couple. Also did Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum, who recently started dating and, according to insiders, are “very happy together.”

Director Taika Waititi and singer Rita Ora have confirmed their relationship. And Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin-Bieber once again proved that they are one of the most stylish couples in the world.

So, Focus gathered five of the brightest couples at the Met Gala 2021

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky [+–] Photo: Getty Images

The appearance of Rihanna, the recognized “queen” of the Met Gala, in a black outfit from Balenciaga made a splash. Her beau ASAP Rocky decided to keep up and showed up in a patchwork quilt. Together, the couple looked amazing.

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz [+–] Photo: Getty Images

Zoe Kravitz distinguished herself at the Costume Institute Ball with her “naked” mesh dress. Channing was more restrained and opted for a classic evening suit. At the ball, the couple kept restrained and did not show feelings.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz [+–] Photo: Getty Images

The eldest son of the Beckham couple, Brooklyn Beckham, chose a Valentino suit for the evening, and his girlfriend Nicola Peltz chose a pink Valentino Couture dress. Together, the couple looked harmonious, but too serious. In life, Brooklyn and Nicola behave much more relaxed – according to their social networks. Brooklyn got a tattoo – Nikola’s eyes are on the back of her head, and the girl has practically become a member of their family and even went on vacation with them.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber [+–] Photo: Getty Images

The most stylish couple of stars has once again confirmed that fashionable tabloids do not lie, calling them that way. Justin Bieber opted for a slightly avant-garde suit from La Maison Drew for the evening, while Hayley Bieber at Saint Laurent hinted that she had carefully studied the theme of the evening “America: Fashion Lexicon” and turned to the classics for inspiration – alongside Audrey Hepburn from “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora [+–] Photo: Getty Images

The Oscar-winning director and famous singer began dating only recently, but have already managed to excite fans with their dates and walks around New York. It looks like it’s love, and there is no better place to show feelings than the Met Gala. After all, joint photos are simply amazing.

Recall that at the Met Gala 2021 there were several fashion events that will be remembered for a long time. So, the outfit of Kim Kardashian has already provoked the emergence of a wave of memes, and actress Keke Palmer told what they feed at the gala dinner.