Middle daughter Meryl Streep marries England’s most handsome DJ

35-year-old daughter of American actress Meryl Streep – Grace Gummer – and 45-year-old English DJ and composer Mark Ronson are preparing for the wedding. This was announced by the musician himself during his last interview.

“I got engaged last weekend,” handsome Ronson said on the air.

Grace and Mark have been dating since 2020. The beloved have already managed to get to know each other’s parents. The press repeatedly reported that the couple were seen at a family dinner with the bride’s Oscar-winning mother. However, for some time young people hid their relationship. Friends of celebrities are sure that it’s all about the excessive modesty of lovers.

“They have been together for several months, but restrictions due to coronavirus have complicated the situation. Especially when he had to fly home to the UK, they began to see each other less often. But they maintained relations at a distance … Mark is quite secretive, and Grace too, ”a friend of the future spouses told reporters.









For both artists, this marriage will be the second in a row. Grace had a relationship with her childhood friend, musician Tay Stratairn, for many years. In the summer of 2019, they got married. Just 42 days later, for some unknown reason, the couple announced that they had made a mutual decision to divorce.

Mark, in turn, in September 2011 married the actress and singer Josephine de la Boom, whom he had met for two years before the wedding. Their marriage lasted five years. The news of the divorce appeared in the media in May 2017. The ex-spouses pointed to “irreconcilable differences.”

It is known that the separation was extremely painful for Ronson. He even admitted that suffering for his beloved inspired him then to create a new music album. The DJ decided on a new relationship only six months later.

Now we are waiting for the official joint release of the couple. We are sure these handsome men will become a real decoration of the red carpet!









Photo: Getty Images, Legion-Media.ru

