Most Anticipated TV Shows in Spring 2021: List | Vogue Ukraine

Lina Dunham’s candid teenage series, a new version of Sherlock Holmes’ Netflix adventures and a tense detective with Kate Winslet – thanks to the new series, our spring lockdown will not be boring.

“Generation”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LaW_mdEqwpg

HBO Max is launching Generation, a series about the lives of today’s teenagers. The protagonists are schoolchildren from California who “explore their sexuality in the modern world and learn to live and love, fighting the stereotypes of a conservative society.” The series is based on the memories of the youth of the scriptwriters of the project, Zelda Barnes and Daniel Barn, and the co-producer of Generation is Lina Dunham, so there is every chance that we will have a witty, candid show.

11th of March

“Irregular parts”

“A gang of ragamuffins in Victorian London investigating a series of supernatural crimes led by Dr. Watson and his enigmatic assistant Sherlock Holmes.” This is the synopsis of the series “Irregular Parts” – these are new variations of Netflix on the theme of Sherlock Holmes. The detective is played by the young British actor Henry Hughes, whom we remember from the films “Illusion of Deception 2”, “Anna Karenina”.

26 March

Meir of Easttown

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pwaLLEZO6FM

The migration of celebrity actors to prestigious HBO dramas continues. So, in April we will see the new series “Meir of Easttown” with Kate Winslet in the title role (this is her second HBO series since “Mildred Pierce” in 2011). Winslet plays a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a crime in her blue-collar neighborhood. The show is written by Brad Ingelsby, who is renowned for his dramatic stories of the American working class.

April 18th

“Underground railway”

The screen version of the loudest American novel of recent years is coming out on Amazon. Barack Obama called The Underground Railroad a great American novel and has included in his annual ranking of books that everyone should read. The book was published in 2016 and received key literary awards – the US National Book Prize and Pulitzer. The action takes place in America before the Civil War and tells about the liberation from slavery. The main character, Cora, works on a cotton plantation in Georgia and decides to flee when she learns of the existence of the Underground Railroad. On the way, Cora kills a young white guy who tries to catch her. The series is directed by Barry Jenkins, Oscar nominee for Moonlight and If Bill Street Could Talk, and judging by his previous work, we are in for a tough and truthful hot social show.

May 14

“Genius: Aretha”

Genius is a National Geographic documentary anthology dedicated to important historical figures. The first two episodes were dedicated to the scientist Albert Einstein and the artist Pablo Picasso, and the third season will tell about the legendary singer Aretha Franklin. Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo will play as the soul queen who left us two years ago.

21 March

“Loki”

One of the most anticipated premieres of the coming year is Marvel Studios’ fantastic mini-series about Loki’s adventures. Tom Hiddleston will return to his role, charming in the form of cunning and cunning Loki. The events of the series develop after the movie “Avengers: Endgame”. The insidious Loki uses the Tesseract to travel through time and change the history of mankind. “Loki” will be released in January and will consist of six episodes.

May 7