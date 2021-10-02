Most Anticipated TV Shows in Spring 2021: List | Vogue Ukraine

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
28

Lina Dunham’s candid teenage series, a new version of Sherlock Holmes’ Netflix adventures and a tense detective with Kate Winslet – thanks to the new series, our spring lockdown will not be boring.

“Generation”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LaW_mdEqwpg

HBO Max is launching Generation, a series about the lives of today’s teenagers. The protagonists are schoolchildren from California who “explore their sexuality in the modern world and learn to live and love, fighting the stereotypes of a conservative society.” The series is based on the memories of the youth of the scriptwriters of the project, Zelda Barnes and Daniel Barn, and the co-producer of Generation is Lina Dunham, so there is every chance that we will have a witty, candid show.

11th of March

“Irregular parts”

“A gang of ragamuffins in Victorian London investigating a series of supernatural crimes led by Dr. Watson and his enigmatic assistant Sherlock Holmes.” This is the synopsis of the series “Irregular Parts” – these are new variations of Netflix on the theme of Sherlock Holmes. The detective is played by the young British actor Henry Hughes, whom we remember from the films “Illusion of Deception 2”, “Anna Karenina”.

26 March

Meir of Easttown

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pwaLLEZO6FM

The migration of celebrity actors to prestigious HBO dramas continues. So, in April we will see the new series “Meir of Easttown” with Kate Winslet in the title role (this is her second HBO series since “Mildred Pierce” in 2011). Winslet plays a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a crime in her blue-collar neighborhood. The show is written by Brad Ingelsby, who is renowned for his dramatic stories of the American working class.

April 18th

“Underground railway”

The screen version of the loudest American novel of recent years is coming out on Amazon. Barack Obama called The Underground Railroad a great American novel and has included in his annual ranking of books that everyone should read. The book was published in 2016 and received key literary awards – the US National Book Prize and Pulitzer. The action takes place in America before the Civil War and tells about the liberation from slavery. The main character, Cora, works on a cotton plantation in Georgia and decides to flee when she learns of the existence of the Underground Railroad. On the way, Cora kills a young white guy who tries to catch her. The series is directed by Barry Jenkins, Oscar nominee for Moonlight and If Bill Street Could Talk, and judging by his previous work, we are in for a tough and truthful hot social show.

May 14

“Genius: Aretha”

Genius is a National Geographic documentary anthology dedicated to important historical figures. The first two episodes were dedicated to the scientist Albert Einstein and the artist Pablo Picasso, and the third season will tell about the legendary singer Aretha Franklin. Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo will play as the soul queen who left us two years ago.

21 March

“Loki”

One of the most anticipated premieres of the coming year is Marvel Studios’ fantastic mini-series about Loki’s adventures. Tom Hiddleston will return to his role, charming in the form of cunning and cunning Loki. The events of the series develop after the movie “Avengers: Endgame”. The insidious Loki uses the Tesseract to travel through time and change the history of mankind. “Loki” will be released in January and will consist of six episodes.

May 7

“Mosquito Coast”

Adaptation of the 1981 novel of the same name by Paul Theroux. The main roles in the series are played by the nephew of the writer Justin Theroux and Melissa George. Justing Teru is played by Ellie Fox, an eccentric inventor who sells his house, takes his family and moves to Mexico. In Mexico, in a place called the Mosquito Coast, a man dreams of opening an ice factory. The first season will consist of seven episodes and tells the story of the Fox family’s journey to Mexico in a huge tow.

April 30

“Pose”

In May, the third season of Pose is released, filmed during isolation. What began as a love letter to the underground New York City vogue ball community in the mid-1980s has evolved into a heartfelt, thrilling take on LGBT culture rarely seen on screen. The third season will only have seven episodes, and the action will take place in 1994. The third season will be final, but as the show’s creator Ryan Murphy says, “his impact will last forever.”

May 2

Worn stories

The series is based on the bestseller Emily Spivak, which tells about the role of things in our life. Emily writes that every thing in our life has a story and meaning, and they are not accidental: be it the shoes worn by a nudist in Florida, or a bright yellow sweater donated by a Buddhist monk to an immigrant living in Queens, or a nursery clothes worn by the author herself and kept by her mother for many years. This touching documentary series shows how our mental trauma and complexes are related to what we put on our bodies.

April 1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here