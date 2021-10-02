MotoGP riders complain about Austin circuit conditions

Last year, the US Grand Prix was not held due to the pandemic, but in 2021 the American race returned to the Formula 1 calendar and is due to take place on October 24.

But two years ago, in 2019, racers complained about the condition of the track surface at the Texas Circuit of the Americas (COTA), which was so uneven that already during the weekend, the organizers had to deal with road works in an attempt to somehow smooth out formed waves.

After that, the owners of COTA announced plans to partially, about 40% of the circle, to update the asphalt surface – this work was carried out last winter.

However, this weekend in Austin, the American stage of MotoGP is taking place, and after the first trainings there was an almost scandalous situation: as the edition of The Race writes, some of the racers believe that the track is so uneven that it is simply unsafe to compete on it, and even already there are calls for a boycott of the race.

The fact is that the problems are associated not so much with individual bumps as with such a phenomenon as subsidence of the soil, due to which waves are formed on the surface of the track, which are not so easy to remove.

“From my point of view, we can not race here, it is very, very dangerous,” said the Spanish racer Aleš Espargaro, who plays for the Aprilia team. – I have never traveled on such routes. It’s just a nightmare, I don’t want to think about what could happen when 20 motorcycles start a race with full fuel tanks, and in the 2nd and 10th turns we will bump into these bumps.

If I had voted on the safety commission, I would have said that I would not go to the start. I think it’s too dangerous. “

He is echoed by Ducati racer Francesco Bagnaya, although the Italian is less categorical: “This is one of the most dangerous tracks on which I have ridden. I think my opinion is shared by all the riders, but we are here to perform. It’s not easy, but we’ll try. However, the meeting of the security commission will be very interesting, because because of this situation, everyone is very angry. “

In particular, Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo, the individual leader, compared COTA to a motocross track, and his opinion that it is unsafe is reflected in a press release from his team.

However, since not all race participants are so belligerent, it is unlikely that it will come to a boycott of the race, although there will be a lot of talk about the state of the track this weekend.

Dorna, the promoter of the MotoGP championship, did not respond to The Race’s official request for comment. Since there is less than a month left before the US Grand Prix, the COTA leadership is unlikely to take any steps to improve the track coverage in the remaining time, and now the question is, what kind of feedback will we hear from the Formula 1 drivers if they expressed their dissatisfaction with two more years ago.