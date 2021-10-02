“Nedoslavianka”, NDA, “Telephone”: watching new clips of Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Manizhi and Yegor Creed

Jennifer Lopez in the video Cambia el Paso

This week turned out to be rich in musical novelties. Music lovers were pleased not only by Western, but also by Russian performers. We think Friday is a great day to check out new videos from popular artists!

Jennifer Lopez, 51, presented a video for the song Cambia el Paso, recorded in collaboration with Puerto Rican rapper Rau Alejandro.

The song was recorded in Spanish and the video was filmed on a beach in Miami.

This is a song about change and about not being afraid to take a step. If something is wrong, whatever it is in your life, just do that movement and dance. Dance is life, joy and happiness,

– said Lopez.

In the video, the singer really dances a lot and moves incendiaryly, demonstrating her toned and slender figure.



Jennifer Lopez in the video Cambia el Paso



Her young colleague Billie Eilish today released a video for the song NDA, directed by herself. The video was filmed from one take.

The abbreviation NDA is translated from English as “non-disclosure agreement”. In the scenario, Eilish walks along the road at night, while cars rush alongside her.

The meaning of the song itself is, perhaps, deeper than the script of the video. In it, Billy sings that she asked her boyfriend to sign a nondisclosure agreement for their relationship. Whether this is a real story from her life or a fiction is unknown.

Talking about the filming of the video, the 19-year-old singer noted that it was a real madness, and 25 stuntmen took part in the work on it.



Billie Eilish in the NDA video

A few days ago, 27-year-old Yegor Creed, who released a video for the song “Telephone”, pleased his fans a few days ago.

This is one of my favorite tracks from the Pussy Boy album and my first video ever filmed! Appreciate this style and try to feel the text,

– said the Russian singer.

Creed’s company in the video was made by the blogger and participant of the third season of the show “Boys” Hofmanita (Anna Mikheeva), who played the main female role, and the participants of the show “Voice. Children” starred in the crowd.



Yegor Creed in the video “Telephone”





30-year-old Manizha, who represented Russia at Eurovision, continues to raise sensitive issues in her musical works and ironically respond to criticism from all haters. Her new video for the song “Nedoslavianka” is another proof of this.

The video was shot in Moscow and Tajikistan. The main role in it was played by the actor of the “Gogol Center” Yevgeny Sangadzhiev, and the rest of its participants are ordinary people.

In the video, Manizha rescues migrants from a villain who is pursuing them. This problem is close to the singer herself, because she once came to Russia from Tajikistan.

A villain named Padezh steals a monobrow from someone, someone gets knocked down by a navigator, and he always takes the taxi driver to the wrong place, someone erases their memory and knowledge of their native language. My heroine tries to return all this to them, but she loses in the final battle. The end of the video is a revelation, in which I admitted to myself: by giving up who we really are – no matter, nationally, racially, culturally – we lose incredibly important components and get disoriented. Our navigator is confused. Moreover, it is not necessary, as in my case, having been born a Tajik, to remain only her. Mentally, I absorbed Slavic culture, somewhat Western, I adopted many aspects of Eastern philosophy. I am “under” someone, and that’s okay

– said the singer.



Manizha in the video for Nedoslavyanka