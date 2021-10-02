Nicolas Cage lost his Las Vegas mansion

The Hollywood star intended to buy out the mansion, which was arrested for debts back in 2009, but did not have time.

Nicolas Cage celebrated his 57th birthday this year. He has starred in dozens of films such as Gone in 60 Seconds, The Family Man, Adaptation. In 2021 alone, five films with his participation will be released. However, it turned out that the Hollywood star has big financial problems. He was left homeless. And all due to the fact that the actor did not pay taxes and he had an impressive debt.

Back in 2006, Cage bought a luxury mansion for $ 8.5 million. But years later it became known that he was evading taxes. He owes the state $ 14 million. Back in 2009, his house was arrested, but the actor hoped that he would buy the property.

“Nicholas talked all the time about what happy memories he had of the mansion in Las Vegas,” said real estate agent Susie Perrin.

It is noteworthy that Nicholas lost two more villas, which were located in New Orleans and California, writes 360tv.ru. Recently it became known that the favorite house of the star, with an area of ​​1.3 thousand square meters, now belongs to the new owner, according to the New York Post. We add that earlier, the singer Shakira also had problems with taxes.

