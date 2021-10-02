Nicole Kidman, Chadwick Boseman, Emma Corrin and others

The applicants for the prestigious film and television award, which will be awarded for the 78th time this year, have become known. Usually the awards ceremony takes place in early January, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organizers of the Golden Globe had to change plans: this year the winners will only be known on February 28 (the Oscar was previously appointed for this date). Tina Fey and Amy Potter will be the presenters.

The network was disappointed to find that the list of nominees did not include Meryl Streep, who shone in the films “Prom” and “Let Them Talk”, Zendaya, who won an Emmy for the main role in “Euphoria”, Kate Winslet, Ben Affleck and other actors. There will be no triumphant return of Sophia Loren, who disappeared from the big screens for 11 years. But the tape “All Life Ahead”, in which the actress played the main role, can win in the nomination “Best Foreign Language Film”.

To the surprise of many, the chance to win the coveted statuette was given to James Corden, who joined Meryl Streep in Prom, and Kate Hudson, who starred in the yet-to-be-released film of the singer Cea. In addition, it remains a mystery to many why the series “Emily in Paris” got into the main nomination for the Golden Globes, while “Bridgertons”, the absolute hit of Netflix, and “I Can Destroy You”, one of the most talked about HBO series – no.

Best Film – Drama

“Father”

“Munk”

“Land of nomads”

“Promising Girl”

“Chicago Seven Trial”

Best Actress – Drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey: Mother of the Blues

Andhra Day, United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Fragments of a Woman

Francis McDormand, “The Land of the Nomads”

Carey Mulligan, Promising Girl

Best Actor – Drama

Reese Ahmed, The Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey: Mother of the Blues

Anthony Hopkins, Father

Gary Oldman, Munk

Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian”

Best Film – Musical or Comedy

“Borat 2”

Hamilton

“Music”

Hang in Palm Springs

“High school graduation”

Best Actress – Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova, “Borat 2”

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, Leave Without Saying Goodbye

Rosamund Pike, “The Swindler”

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Best Actor – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat II

James Corden, Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The David Copperfield Story

Andy Samberg, Hang in Palm Springs

Best Supporting Actress

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, Father

Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”

Amanda Seyfried, Munk

Helen Sengel, News from All Around the World

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, Chicago Seven Trial

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Devil is in the Detail

Bill Murray, “The Last Straw”

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Best Animated Film

“The Croods: Housewarming”

“Forward”

“Journey to the Moon”

“Soul”

“The Legend of the Wolves”

Best Foreign Language Film

“One more”, Denmark

La Llorona, Guatemala, France

“All Life Ahead”, Italy

Minari, USA

“You and me”, France

Best TV Series – Drama

“Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“Mandalorian”

Ozark

“Ratched”

Best Actress – Drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Actor – Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkerk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, “The Hunters”

Matthew Reese, Perry Mason

Best TV Show – Musical or Comedy

“Emily in Paris”

“Stewardess”

“Great”

Shitts Creek

“Ted Lasso”

Best Actress – Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoe’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara, Sheets Creek

Best Actor – Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Shitts Creek

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Rami Youssef, “Rami”

Best Miniseries or TV Movie

“Normal people”

“Queen’s move”

“Voice of Change”

“Play back”

“Unorthodox”

Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Daisy Edgar-Jones “Normal People”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Nicole Kidman, Play Back

Anya Taylor-Joy, Queen’s Move

Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film

Brian Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Komi Rule

Hugh Grant, Play Back

Ethan Hawke, “Bird of the Good Lord”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know It’s True”