Nicole Kidman, Chadwick Boseman, Emma Corrin and others

The applicants for the prestigious film and television award, which will be awarded for the 78th time this year, have become known. Usually the awards ceremony takes place in early January, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organizers of the Golden Globe had to change plans: this year the winners will only be known on February 28 (the Oscar was previously appointed for this date). Tina Fey and Amy Potter will be the presenters.
The network was disappointed to find that the list of nominees did not include Meryl Streep, who shone in the films “Prom” and “Let Them Talk”, Zendaya, who won an Emmy for the main role in “Euphoria”, Kate Winslet, Ben Affleck and other actors. There will be no triumphant return of Sophia Loren, who disappeared from the big screens for 11 years. But the tape “All Life Ahead”, in which the actress played the main role, can win in the nomination “Best Foreign Language Film”.
To the surprise of many, the chance to win the coveted statuette was given to James Corden, who joined Meryl Streep in Prom, and Kate Hudson, who starred in the yet-to-be-released film of the singer Cea. In addition, it remains a mystery to many why the series “Emily in Paris” got into the main nomination for the Golden Globes, while “Bridgertons”, the absolute hit of Netflix, and “I Can Destroy You”, one of the most talked about HBO series – no.
Best Film – Drama
“Father”
“Munk”
“Land of nomads”
“Promising Girl”
“Chicago Seven Trial”
Best Actress – Drama
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey: Mother of the Blues
Andhra Day, United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Fragments of a Woman
Francis McDormand, “The Land of the Nomads”
Carey Mulligan, Promising Girl
Best Actor – Drama
Reese Ahmed, The Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey: Mother of the Blues
Anthony Hopkins, Father
Gary Oldman, Munk
Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian”
Best Film – Musical or Comedy
“Borat 2”
Hamilton
“Music”
Hang in Palm Springs
“High school graduation”
Best Actress – Musical or Comedy
Maria Bakalova, “Borat 2”
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, Leave Without Saying Goodbye
Rosamund Pike, “The Swindler”
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Best Actor – Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat II
James Corden, Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The David Copperfield Story
Andy Samberg, Hang in Palm Springs
Best Supporting Actress
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, Father
Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”
Amanda Seyfried, Munk
Helen Sengel, News from All Around the World
Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen, Chicago Seven Trial
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Devil is in the Detail
Bill Murray, “The Last Straw”
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Best Animated Film
“The Croods: Housewarming”
“Forward”
“Journey to the Moon”
“Soul”
“The Legend of the Wolves”
Best Foreign Language Film
“One more”, Denmark
La Llorona, Guatemala, France
“All Life Ahead”, Italy
Minari, USA
“You and me”, France
Best TV Series – Drama
“Crown”
“Lovecraft Country”
“Mandalorian”
Ozark
“Ratched”
Best Actress – Drama
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Best Actor – Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkerk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, “The Hunters”
Matthew Reese, Perry Mason
Best TV Show – Musical or Comedy
“Emily in Paris”
“Stewardess”
“Great”
Shitts Creek
“Ted Lasso”
Best Actress – Musical or Comedy
Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris”
Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoe’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara, Sheets Creek
Best Actor – Musical or Comedy
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Shitts Creek
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Rami Youssef, “Rami”
Best Miniseries or TV Movie
“Normal people”
“Queen’s move”
“Voice of Change”
“Play back”
“Unorthodox”
Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film
Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”
Daisy Edgar-Jones “Normal People”
Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”
Nicole Kidman, Play Back
Anya Taylor-Joy, Queen’s Move
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film
Brian Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Komi Rule
Hugh Grant, Play Back
Ethan Hawke, “Bird of the Good Lord”
Mark Ruffalo, “I Know It’s True”