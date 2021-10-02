Nicole Kidman pampers her husband with pedicure and massage: “He is unpretentious”

The actress mastered massage in her youth and says that she fell in love with this business.

The family of Nicole Kidman is lucky: the actress loves care and relaxing procedures and does not mind pampering them at home. In a new interview with InStyle, Kidman, 53, revealed that she regularly hosts a spa day for her husband Keith Urban and two daughters. “I occasionally pamper all my family with massage and pedicure,” Nicole said and added that her husband is “an unpretentious guy,” but gladly agrees to such procedures.

Previously, Nicole posted a photo on Instagram in which she massage her sister Antonia’s legs. By the way, the actress studied massage and is fluent in it. “I know no one expected this from me,” said the star in an interview last year.

According to Nicole, she mastered the massage technique in her youth to help her sick mother. “When I was 17, my mother was 45 and she was diagnosed with breast cancer. I became her massage therapist because we couldn’t afford a specialist, we didn’t have enough money. And she needed a massage after chemotherapy. So I had to learn. And over time, I just fell in love with this business, ”says Kidman.

Nicole did not say if she received a return massage from her loved ones, but shared one of her favorite procedures. The actress has discovered one inexpensive foot remedy and uses it before bed. “I put it on, put on thin socks and go to bed like that. The next morning the feet are so soft, it’s a great feeling, ”Kidman said.

