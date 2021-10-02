https://ria.ru/20210227/kidman-1599220707.html
Nicole Kidman slapped in the face at the theater
Australian actress Nicole Kidman got slapped in the face at the Sydney Opera House. Her husband Keith Urban told the Independent about this. RIA Novosti, 27.02.2021
MOSCOW, February 27 – RIA Novosti. Australian actress Nicole Kidman got slapped in the face at the Sydney Opera House. Her husband Keith Urban told the Independent that during the standing ovation after the performance, a man sitting behind a couple hit Kidman in the face with a program. The reason was the outrage of their applause, since, in his opinion, this is not accepted in Australia. As a result, a skirmish broke out between the two men and the police had to be called. Later, Urban explained that he had never visited the opera house and did not know that applause was not accepted there. …
