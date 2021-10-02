Nifty News: DJ Paul Oakenfold To Release Album On Cardano, NFL Confirms NFT And More

Papa Cardano became a DJ

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has teamed up with legendary electronic dance music (EDM) DJ Paul Oakenfold to launch a tokenized album on Cardano.

Oakenfold is a three-time Grammy nominee and his career in the music industry began in the early 1980s. His upcoming album, Zombie Lobster, was announced during the Cardano Summit on Wednesday.

Every aspect of the album will be tokenized on the Cardano blockchain, including artwork, tracks, cover notes and remixes. The album is part of the release of an NFT project called Starship Universe, run by music entrepreneur Alon Schulman, who runs DJs such as Karl Cox …

The Starship Universe is reported to be releasing thousands of NFTs on Cardano as part of a joint partnership. “I am delighted to welcome the Starship Universe as it lands on Cardano and we are opening new horizons together,” Hoskinson said.

No release date for the tokenized album has been set, but after he changed his Twitter profile picture to a photo of himself working as a turntable DJ, Hoskinson teased on Tuesday that it would be coming soon.

DJ Chaz the Hosk-Cat (Twitter)

Become the Star of Stoner Cats

Mila Kunis’s Stoner Cats – an NFT project tied to the animated series that hammered the Ethereum network during its first crash – offers two community members the opportunity to guest-star in Episode 2.

The audition was announced Friday and is encouraging people to read the lines of two guest characters named “The Employee” and “The Vendor.”

EXCITING NEWS: You can be part of Stoner Cats Episode 2 !! instructions on how to apply below. Winners will also receive NFTs from the future drop pic.twitter.com/DNhgjlCXe9 – Stoner Cats (@stonercatstv) September 30, 2021

Copycat voice actors must submit their line readings by midnight Saturday (PST) and must record three different versions of each line.

The Stoner Cats show features a long list of celebrities such as Kunis, her husband Ashton Kutcher, Jane Fonda, Seth MacFarlane, Chris Rock and even Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. The first collection of 10420 NFT was released in July and sold out in 35 minutes.

NFL confirms partnership with Dapper Labs

The NFL and Dapper Labs have confirmed rumors that they are forming a partnership to release tokenized collectibles.

According to an announcement released on Thursday, the partnership will create digital core NFTs similar to the widely popular NBA Top Shot marketplace.

“The indispensable character of NFT reflects what is special about the sports fandom,” said Steve Skebelo, President of NFL Players Inc .. “Our players are overjoyed that the NFLPA […] will make this significant leap into the digital collectibles market .. “

fans, get ready to take the @NFL fandom to the next level. We’ve announced a partnership with @NFL @NFLPA to create exclusive digital NFT videos for NFL fans to celebrate the game they love on @NFLxDapper https://t.co/ HoUW3cdEpk pic.twitter.com/ZjcxyBfSOb – Dapper Labs (@dapperlabs) September 29, 2021

Henry Lowenfels, director of product for OneTeam Partners, who digitally licenses the NFL Players’ Association, told GamesBeat that they hope to replicate the NBA Top Shot’s “origins” with NFL collectibles.

“The games take place almost every Sunday during the season, and these moments can be missed at the same time and become a topic of conversation throughout the week,” he said.

“I see this as the beginning of blockchain products, just like people used the Internet in 1993. They were mostly technologists and early adopters of technology. People want to spend money on what they like, ”he added.

DC enters the NFT sector

Superhero comics giant WarnerMedia DC is giving away free NFTs as part of its upcoming DC FanDome event on October 16.

According to a Variety report released Thursday, DC has partnered with Palm NFT Studio to release tokenized comic book covers featuring superheroes such as Batman, Superman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn.

Comic Book NFTs (DC Comics)

“This release pays homage to our 87-year history and visualizes a future in which NFTs play a fundamental role in new ways of interacting with DC content and discovering new possibilities,” said Jim Lee, publisher and chief creative officer, DC.

The downfall of NFT will kick off this coming Tuesday, with tokens being issued to users who sign up for the free FanDome virtual event, which will take place on multiple platforms this month, including Twitch and YouTube.

Palm NFT Studio Content Director Matt Mason told Variety that varying rarity levels “will make the less common NFTs more valuable, and the importance of the entire collection to fans will grow as it becomes clear that this fall represents the beginning of a whole new chapter for DC Comics. and using blockchain as a vehicle for fan engagement and storytelling. “

Roundup

Social media platform TikTok has announced its first foray into the NFT market with a new collection inspired by its top trendsetters such as Lil Nas X, Bella Poarch, Brittany Broski and Curtis Roach.

It was reported on Thursday that Twitter has unveiled a tool under development that will allow users to display a verified NFT as a profile picture.