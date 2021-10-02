Nigar Jamal on the similarity with J. Lo and the DNA test for origin – VIDEO | 1news.az

The winner of the international song contest “Eurovision 2011” became a guest of the morning program “Səhər Mərkəzi”, aired on the Xəzər TV channel.

Answering the question of the host Tural Asadov about the external resemblance to the world famous actress and singer Jennifer Lopez, N. Jamal noted the following: “They say I look like J. Lo, I think this is due to the fact that we have similar facial features – Latin American. In Britain, they often ask where I am from, thinking that I am from Argentina. ”

The singer also said that she had passed a DNA test for origin, and as a result of the test she was not found of any other blood – the performer is a purebred Azerbaijani.

Note that a number of media outlets published the news about the DNA test passed by N. Jamal, noting that she decided to take this step because of the similarity with J. Lo, in connection with which the performer criticized the representatives of the Azerbaijani media, noting on her page on the social network Facebook the following: “Is that why our press is doing such things? What is this nonsense? You say one thing, write another … On the program they asked if I was a purebred Azerbaijani. And here is Jennifer Lopez. ”

