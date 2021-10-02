“No cupcakes at midnight”: Will Smith decided to lose weight gained in the pandemic

Will Smith

In the past few days, 52-year-old Will Smith has become a true Internet hero. The reason for this is the new pictures of the actor, which he published on his instagram. And they are far from the usual glossy picture, which many people strive for on this social network. Smith was honest with his followers.

I’m in the worst shape in my whole life

– Will wrote under the photo published a couple of days ago.

But it seems that the actor still decided to pull himself together and set an example for those who are thinking how to say goodbye to the kilograms gained during the pandemic and return to an active lifestyle.

This is the body that carried me through the entire pandemic and countless days in the pantry. I love this body, but I want to feel better. No more midnight cupcakes. I strive to achieve the best shape in my life!

– Smith wrote yesterday.

The actor is going to carefully document his transformation on video, as he announced a collaboration with YouTube.

The fans decided to support Will and have already sent him a lot of fitness videos. The actor has already shared one of them with his subscribers. However, Smith’s own return to a healthy lifestyle is not yet so easy.

You’re all trying to kill me with these workout videos in private messages! I’m lucky if I can survive the ellipse class today

Smith wrote humorously.