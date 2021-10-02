Norris: Difficulty really helps you get stronger

After the race in Sochi, Lando Norris admitted that he was very upset when the rain intensified a few laps before the finish and the first victory eluded him. But after a few days he was able to look at the situation differently and found its advantages in it.

Lando Norris: “The pain is gone. On Monday I had a day off to somehow calm down, and on Tuesday I arrived at the McLaren base and spent a lot of time with the engineers. The team and I analyzed in more detail the decisions that were made during the race. The mood is much better now, and I’m ready for the next challenge.

It is not for nothing that they say that such an experience helps to become stronger – it really is. You always learn something new, even when you win the race, but the difficult moments are more enlightening. When you have to make a difficult decision in a split second and take into account many different factors, it really teaches you a lot. It seems to me that I have a long career in Formula 1, and in a sense it is good that such a situation has arisen now – if it repeats itself in the future, I will be able to better respond.

After the race, I received a lot of messages not only from the racers. All McLaren employees and many different people wrote to me, even from other sports. At such moments, others see how many emotions there are in our sport – this is not just a competition of cars that drive in a circle, although many people think so. People probably saw that the riders have feelings, a passion for the sport and a desire to win. Each of us wants to do our job as best we can for the sake of the team.

I got a lot of messages from different people and it helped me a lot. There were many words of support like “Your time will come yet!” Anyway, it really helped me. “