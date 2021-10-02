Review of “Prisoners of the Land of Ghosts” from our cultural caretaker.

Director: Shion Sono.

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Sofia Boutella, Nick Cassavetes, Bill Mosley.

Premiere: September 16, 2021.

Nicolas Cage is a phenomenon in itself. He plays a cruel criminal, noir detective or ghost rider, everyone goes to cinemas not for a film, but for Cage’s acting talents. These talents are expressed not in the transcendental level of drama or the ability to get used to various roles, but in the unique ability to go crazy like that at the right time.

Moreover, this cannot be called an overplay, Cage is above that. His crazy eyes from “Kiss of the Vampire” have long become a meme, and in the scene in the church from the movie “Faceless” close-ups burn out the soul of the viewer. If performed by anyone except Nicholas, it would have looked like foolishness, but he plays with such pleasure that he cannot but bribe.

When Cage tries to play someone other than Cage, it turns out to be a dull failure, like The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.

And now this man claims that Prisoners of Ghostland is the craziest film of his career. An ambitious bid after The Wicker Man.

And if you evaluate this tape, starting only from this phrase, then it is nothing more than an advertising slogan. This is clearly not Cage’s craziest role, and clearly not the craziest movie ever. The whole problem is that the director dared to make the scenery and visuals brighter than Nicolas Cage, and there can be no two Suns in the sky.

People in the know say that the creator of Prisoners of the Ghost Land, Shion Sono, came to big cinema on the wave of the popularity of Asian films in the early 2000s. The director does not tie himself to specific genres. He has filmed documentaries, dramas, horror and social films. With each new film, Sono “experiments”, which automatically removes a number of claims from him, but in this case the experience was not entirely successful.

An incredible number of cultural clichés are mixed in “Prisoners”. The main character looks like an action movie hero of the 90s (leather jacket, cool phrases, high boots), the action develops in the post-apocalyptic world of the Wild West in the aesthetics of medieval Japan in neon outlines (the film literally screams that he is from the land of the rising sun), and most importantly evil Is Western capitalism.

With references to contemporary politics, Sono was clearly a couple of years late. For example, hounding Trump in the cinema has long been out of fashion, and the idea with the citizens of the city of ghosts is presented too rudely, therefore it does not cause anything but a desire to reproach the director for unnecessary pretentiousness.

Namely, we are shown the following message: the citizens of the ghost town are poor, dirty, unhappy victims of a disaster, ruled by a clumsy allusion to Trump. All clocks in the city froze at 8:15 – it was at this time that a nuclear bomb fell on Hiroshima. In other words, “We voluntarily sold ourselves to those we should hate.” Maybe in Japan this idea is still popular, but from the Arkhangelsk cinema it sounds like a stupid slogan.

Another drawback is the deadly clichéd plot plot. For thrash metal it is not necessary to prescribe characters, but since we have highly intellectual thrash metal here, we would like something deeper than the motivation from the movie “Commando”. This is not a figure of speech: Cage’s hero (named Hero is another example of optional postmodernism) is a former tough guy who lost his daughter and retired until an influential patron knocks on his house, convincing him to return to the fact that the Hero best of all – to kill.

With all this, “Prisoners of the Land of Ghosts” achieve their goal and create the proper atmosphere of surrealism. The viewer is thrown THREE TIMES into the same flashback, but this move does not look like an attempt to stretch the timing. There is a scene like the scimitar duel from the first Indiana Jones, and the main plot twist takes place almost in the first half of the film. Such things make you smile and relate more easily to what is happening on the screen.

What about Nicolas Cage? He is still him, however, the years make themselves felt. In this movie, the actor looks tired. As if Cage was finally specifically asked to play himself, and he was confused and forgot to summon a demon that would come to us in nightmares for a long time.

Freeze frame from the movie “No Face”.

Alexander Gubkin

18+

The editorial staff would like to thank the Shestiozerye-Les company for supporting the Cultural Caretaker column.