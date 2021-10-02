https://ria.ru/20210810/depp-1745235265.html

Not Timothy Chalamet: it became known who Johnny Depp’s daughter is dating

Not Timothy Chalamet: it became known with whom the daughter of Johnny Depp is dating – Russia news today

Not Timothy Chalamet: it became known who Johnny Depp’s daughter is dating

It became known who the 22-year-old daughter of Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp Lily-Rose is dating, reports the Daily Mail. RIA Novosti, 08/10/2021

2021-08-10T18: 46

2021-08-10T18: 46

2021-08-10T18: 46

Johnny Depp

vanessa paradis

culture News

the culture

Show Business

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155818/22/1558182261_0-0:2922:1645_1920x0_80_0_0_b08e9dd9bd7aa755c1eb747dab422151.jpg

MOSCOW, August 10 – RIA Novosti. It became known who the 22-year-old daughter of Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp, Lily-Rose, is dating. The paparazzi filmed the actor’s heiress kissing 29-year-old Austin Butler. They had dinner together in one of the London restaurants and went out for a walk, on the street they were caught by photographers. Lily-Rose previously dated Timothy Chalamet. Their romance began on the set of the historical drama The King in 2018. In April 2020, the actors broke up, but recently rumors have surfaced on the web that they are back together. “They are doing well. They are secretive and keep their relationship away from camera flashes,” an insider told InTouch in April 2021. Austin dated Vanessa Hudgens for several years. They have been together since 2011, and separated in 2019. The actor is known for his roles in the TV series “Zoe 101”, “They were mixed up in the hospital” and others. He also plays Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s new tape, which is scheduled to premiere in June 2022.

https://ria.ru/20210731/vossoedinenie-1743465238.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155818/22/1558182261_193 0:2922:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_427f265c779081d651900256877b4724.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

johnny depp, vanessa paradis, culture news, show business