Official trailer for “Cruella” with Emma Stone released – prequel to “101 Dalmatians” – Playbill Plus – St. Petersburg News

The film was directed by Craig Gillespie (Tonya Against All, Lars and the Real Girl). The role of the villainess who loves black and white outfits is played by Emma Stone (Oscar-winning La La Land). The viewer learns about the formation of the heroine and her meeting with the head of a prestigious fashion house, whom everyone around calls the Baroness. According to the plot, it is this woman, played by Emma Thompson (“My Terrible Nanny”, “Christmas for Two”), brings Cruella into the light. The action takes place in 1970s London, engulfed in an emerging punk rock culture.

A trailer for the feature film “Cruella” – the story of the main antagonist from “101 Dalmatians”, has appeared on the network. The video was posted on the YouTube channel of the Disney film company on February 17.

“Everyone was always afraid that I would become a psychopath,” Cruella tells about herself in the trailer, goes to the ball and in the middle of the hall burns a cape on herself, remaining in a scarlet dress. In the video, the heroine drives around the city in cars and motorcycles, runs away from the police and describes herself with the epithets “genius” and “criminal”. Dalmatians appear in the frame only a couple of times and growl angrily.

It is planned that the tape will be released in May 2021.

Based on the story of the kidnapping of 101 Dalmatians, based on the novel by children’s writer Dodie Smith, several cartoons and TV series have been filmed. The first full-length animation project appeared on screens in 1961, the second part was released in 2003.

In 1991, viewers saw two live adaptations, 101 Dalmatians and 102 Dalmatians, starring Glenn Close. Viewers learned more about the life of puppies in a large family from the three seasons of the animated series produced by Disney from 1997 to 1999.