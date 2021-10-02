Orlando Bloom saved Katy Perry during a performance

The day before, Beverly Hills hosted the annual Variety Power Of Women ceremony held by Variety magazine and Liferime TV channel. For the guests of the event, Katy Perry sang, however, right during the performance with the star, there was a slight embarrassment.

Katy Perry (Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Variety)

Despite the fact that Katie looked great, her dress from Schiaparelli seems to be having some kind of problem. It turned out that it was very difficult for the singer to breathe in it, then her lover came to the rescue. Orlando Bloom quickly jumped onto the stage and helped Katie lower the zipper on her dress. At the end, the actor kissed her between the shoulder blades. “You are my hero,” Katie said into the microphone.

…@KatyPerry got a little help from her fiancé Orlando Bloom before singing at Variety’s ‘Power of Women’ event. 💖 pic.twitter.com/2mv14A3XPl – Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 2, 2021

Before the performance, the couple posed on the red carpet all evening. Note that this is their first official release in a long time. They looked happy and literally did not take their eyes off each other!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom (Photo: Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Variety)

We will remind, Orlando and Katie became parents in August last year. The newborn baby was named Daisy Dove. Note that for Katie she became the first child, and the actor already has a son from his marriage to Miranda Kerr. The relationship of lovers cannot be called ideal: the couple met in 2016, met for about a year, and then broke up. After spending a couple of months apart, Katie and Orlando decided to get back together, and already in 2019, on Valentine’s Day, the actor proposed to Katie, to which she agreed.