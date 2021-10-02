Part of the Russian national freestyle wrestling team was removed from the flight for violation of the mask regime

Part of the Russian national freestyle wrestling team was removed from the flight at the Schiphol airport in Amsterdam for violation of the mask regime.

Among those suspended from the flight were head coach Dzambolat Tedeev, team captain Abdulrashid Sadulayev, as well as Abasgadzhi Magomedov, Timur Bizhoev, Yevgeny Zherbaev and two other members of the delegation, said Kavkaz.Realii one of the team members.

The crew members and airport staff demanded that they leave the ship and offered to leave the next day, so the Russian fighters stayed overnight at the airport. Dzambolat Tedeev called it a lawlessness and “an order of the opponents.”

“Such conditions only strengthen us, the better we will fight,” said Dzambolat Tedeev.

The Russian national team from Amsterdam was heading to Oslo, where the World Wrestling Championship will begin on October 2. Another part of the delegation flew to the capital of Norway at the scheduled time. According to Kavkaz.Realii, one of the members of the Russian delegation, the airline employees twice warned about the need to wear masks on board the aircraft, and then approached the issue rather harshly.

“We were already on takeoff, when the plane was stopped. The flight was delayed for an hour. Our persuasion did not lead to anything. interlocutor Kavkaz.Realii.

The best wrestlers of the planet will take part in the post-Olympic world championship in freestyle wrestling. The Russian team includes two-time Olympic champion Abdulrashid Sadulayev and bronze medalist of Tokyo-2020 Artur Naifonov.

