Pavel Priluchny – young Tom Cruise! A guide to the characters from the series “Ghost”

Anton Sukharev (Phantom) – Pavel Priluchny

Former special agent. Owns all types of weapons, professional hand-to-hand combat. Tough, ruthless, efficient. He does not remember his name or his past. The only thing that the Ghost has left from his past life, his clue is a tattoo on his body in the form of a QR code. If he manages to find out what she means and how he is connected with the people who hunt him, perhaps he will have a chance to remember and restore his old life – the life of Anton Sukharev.

Alena – Lukerya Ilyashenko

Wayward, daring, fearless. Alena is used to relying only on herself and to solve problems herself – both her own and others’. Therefore, when her husband was kidnapped by bandits and demanded a ransom, she, without thinking twice, sold the apartment and went to save him alone. On the way, Alena accidentally meets the Ghost, and she herself, unwillingly, is forced to unite with him to achieve her goal. At first, Alena does not trust the secretive silent Ghost and is afraid of him, but over time she realizes that he is the only one who can save her and her loved ones.

Fedorov – Vyacheslav Chepurchenko

Alena’s husband, a talented hacker. Can hack into government systems and find classified information, but can’t cook dinner for herself. Fedorov does not wish anyone harm, but he does not think at all about the consequences of his actions, which ultimately cause suffering to his loved ones. Together with Alena, he knows that she will solve all problems and that you can always rely on her, therefore, disclaims responsibility. But at some point, when his trick goes too far, Fedorov is forced to grow up and finally turn from a boy to a man.

Vera Lurie – Severia Janushauskaite

The owner of a multi-million dollar diamond mining company, “the diamond queen,” as her partners and competitors call her. Smart, calculating, unapproachable. Vera has achieved everything herself and perfectly understands what an advantageous and at the same time vulnerable position she is in now – competitors, and the mercenaries they hired, and her ex-husband Ermolaev, with whom Vera is going through a painful divorce, are hunting for her huge fortune. In addition, everything is complicated by her interesting position …

Inga – Elena Polyakova

Vera’s close friend, her right hand. Inga is endlessly devoted to Vera, once upon a time she gave up her personal life to help Vera climb to the very top of the business Olympus and is now on it with her. Inga knows Vera better than anyone else – all her mistakes and weaknesses, gives her advice and is ready to sacrifice her life for her. But what hurts Inga most of all is that Vera does not have the same strong feelings for her, and prefers her stupid husband Ermolov …

Ermolov: Kirill Rubtsov

Vera’s husband, a well-known philanthropist and protector of children in the city. The public knows him as a decent, generous person with high moral values, and only the closest circle knows that Yermolov will stop at nothing for personal gain. He manipulates his pregnant wife to snatch a piece of her company and hides behind a childcare center to cover up his illegal business.

Bogdanov – Nikolay Kozak

Vera Lurie’s head of security. Bogdanov does his job with high quality, and has already saved Lurie’s life more than once, but he always acts alone, not devoting anyone to his plans. Inga does not trust Bogdanov and is afraid that competitors can easily bribe him, which means that they can gain access to Vera’s life and health. Bogdanov does not react in any way to these nagging, but he is sure that Inga is too emotional in relation to Vera, so she needs to be eliminated.

Nikolay Kozak

Grishin: Vladimir Zaitsev

A genius scientist – a neuroscientist who explored the limits of human capabilities. However, in his experiments, Grishin went so far that he was deprived of state support, and the laboratory was closed. But, obsessed with his idea, Grishin continued development already with private funds. In the end, he managed to create a super-soldier – a persistent, strong, enduring, unquestioningly following orders, but at some point the situation changed and Grishin’s ward got out of his control.

Borshchov – Anton Filipenko

Army friend of Sukharev. Once Borshchov was a strong, courageous, promising soldier, but as a result of an unsuccessful experiment, he lost everything. Broken morally, physically disabled, Borshchov found the meaning of life in revenge and wants to get even with the one who did this to him. Sukharev sympathizes with his former friend, but does not suspect that for Borshchov he is only a means to achieve his own goals.

Lykov – Vyacheslav Kulakov

Grishin’s right-hand man, a former security official without norms of conscience and morality. Formally, Lykov obeys Grishin, but at the same time he nurtures his own plans. He has long-standing scores with Sukharev, and Lykov will stop at nothing to find and destroy his enemy.

