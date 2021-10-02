Prince Harry and Meghan Markle booed over Oprah Winfrey interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were booed when a video of their interview with Oprah Winfrey was shown at the National Television Awards yesterday.

According to “ DailyMail “After Sir Trevor MacDonald unveiled a collection of this year’s most famous television moments, scenes from the infamous interviews with the royal family were shown.

While the booing did not appear on ITV live broadcasts, attendees revealed to MailOnline that the audience was “loud” taunting and shouting as soon as the Duke and Duchess appeared on screen.

Meghan Markle, screenshot from video

As noted, this event in the London arena has become a highlight of the show business calendar, which is attended by some of the biggest stars in the UK. And what happened is evidence that the Sussex’s reputation has deteriorated, even among the celebrity elite.

It is worth adding that the Sussex interview with Oprah Winfrey, which lasted two and a half hours, was viewed by more than 17 million people around the world. Then the couple, in particular, accused a member of the royal family of racism, saying that a relative asked “how dark” their son would be.

Prince Harry, still from the video

