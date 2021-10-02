Prince Harry’s Friendship with the Stars: Photos | Vogue Ukraine

From the Beckham family to Rihanna, we talk about celebrities who unexpectedly become friends with the former troublemaker of the royal family.

George and Amal Clooney

Clooney, who were the star guests at Prince Harry’s wedding, also knew the bride. The Duchess of Sussex met Amal through their mutual hairdresser, Miguel Perez, and they became friends. Rumor has it that the royal couple were vacationing at the Villa Clooney in Italy.

Rihanna

Rihanna and Prince Harry

Rihanna and Prince Harry met on a royal tour of the Caribbean in 2016, when he traveled to Barbados to celebrate the island’s 50th anniversary of independence. They met in Bridgetown to attend a concert together.

David and Victoria Beckham

The former soccer player befriended Prince William in 2012 when they played in a World Cup match. He then became friends with Prince Harry and attended his wedding with his wife Victoria.

Idris Elba

Idris Elba and Sabrina Daure

Rumor has it that Idris Elba and Prince Harry are very close. The Luther star said the royal wedding was one of the “highlights of his life.” Idris Elba was the first beneficiary of the Prince’s Trust, a charity founded by Prince Charles in 1976 to help young people in need of support.

Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley

The American actor is one of the prince’s closest friends; but the public is not aware that they have known each other for years. He attended the royal wedding with his wife Charlotte Riley.

Barack Obama

Barack Obama and Prince Harry

The former president and prince became friends after the Invictus Games in Toronto in 2017. Obama already received royal approval from Prince George in 2015, who smiled broadly at him and his wife Michelle.

James Blunt

Sofia Wellesley and James Blunt

James Blunt and Prince Harry have been friends for many years, ever since they served together in the British Army. The singer performed at Invictus Games in 2016.

Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt and Prince Harry

In 2012, Prince Harry challenged a Jamaican athlete to a race at the University of the West Indies stadium in Kingston. Since then they have been friends.