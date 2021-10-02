Raiola wants to arrange auction for Pogba between Real Madrid and Barcelona (El Nacional) – Football

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba may continue his career in Spain.

Despite Manchester United’s desire to extend the 28-year-old midfielder’s contract until the end of this season, Paul himself and his agent are determined to change the club, El Nacional claims.

Mino Raiola realizes that next summer, Pogba may sign one last big contact, which will earn him a solid commission. The French footballer is interested in moving to La Liga.

Raiola would like to arrange an auction between Real Madrid and Barcelona and thus secure higher payouts for Pogba’s transfer.

The agent originally intended to move Pogba to Barcelona due to good relations with Catalan President Joan Laporte, but the financial crisis at Barça could force Mino to switch to PSG or Real Madrid, although the agent has a relationship with Blancos President Florentino Perez not the best.

Real Madrid seem to be the favorites for Pogba right now, but Raiola will continue to communicate with Laporte, who would like to see Paul at Barça. At the same time, the agent is ready to move the Frenchman to Madrid, and his relationship with Perez will not affect the likelihood of a deal.

Pogba has 7 assists in 6 Premier League opening matches. His stats are here…