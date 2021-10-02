Reese Witherspoon has compared herself to Britney Spears. And that’s why!

“People climbed onto the roofs of our cars.”





Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon, 45, has appeared on the cover of Time magazine. In an interview with the publication, she talked about her career and how the documentary about Britney Spears Framing Britney Spears made her think about a lot. For example, remember the time when paparazzi chased her everywhere.

“My children, who were in kindergarten at the time, will tell you stories about how people climbed onto the roofs of our cars,” said the actress. In 2008, Reese filed for divorce from Ryan Philip, the father of her older children. In the same year, Britney suffered a nervous breakdown and broke up with Kevin Federline. Both stars raised heirs and literally fought the paparazzi.

Witherspoon noted that at that time the press constantly spoke negatively about Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears, and Jennifer Garner and herself were called “good.” “What if the media decided that I was someone else? I would have found myself in a completely different position, “said the celebrity.

Sometimes, however, even an actress with a perfect reputation had to behave aggressively. She yelled at the paparazzi who violated her personal boundaries. “I could choose this behavior or career. I made a bet on the latter, ”shared Reese.