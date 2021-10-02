Reese Witherspoon remembered how difficult it was for her to care for a child alone

The actress had to look after the child alone.

Legally Blonde star Reese Witherspoon first became a mom at 23. Today she recalls the birth of her daughter Ava as a very difficult period. After all, the actress had to take care of the child herself, with practically no support from relatives.

“I spent five months trying to learn how to interact with Ava, didn’t sleep at night, I was delirious,” Witherspoon said in the We are supported by podcast.

The artist admitted that she was saved only by the fact that in the first months after giving birth she did not have to work to feed herself and the child.

“I was lucky enough to save money and didn’t have to work. But this (child care. – Approx. ed.) the task is clearly not for one person. I would even say that two people are not enough, ”the star emphasized.

Recall that Reese Witherspoon was married for almost ten years to actor Ryan Phillippe, from whom she gave birth to a daughter Ava (one of these days the girl will turn 22 years old) and a son, Deacon. Now the actress is married to agent Jim Toth, to whom she gave her son Tennessee.

